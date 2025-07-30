Florian Wirtz scores as Liverpool beat Yokohama FM

Florian Wirtz in action against J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos in a preseason friendly at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on June 30, 2025. — LiverpoolFC

Florian Wirtz scored his first goal as Liverpool beat J1 League side Yokohama F. Marinos 3-1 here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

Liverpool sealed the match with the efforts from Wirtz, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha after Asahi Uenaka had given Yokohama the lead early in the second half.

Forward Hugo Ekitike debuted for the Reds following his £69million ($92.1m) transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt and impressed Arne Slot, showing brilliant skills. He came very close to putting his team ahead with an audacious back-heel in the 25th minute.

Ekitike was taken off at half-time in a pre-planned substitution.

Slot then made some changes midway through the second half. Mac Allister was also given a chance, as part of the Reds' strategy to build up their fitness ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Alisson Becker missed the game due to personal reasons.

The host Japanese club took the lead through Uenaka, when he scored in the 55th minute, applying a finishing touch to a slick move.

However, Liverpool rallied thanks to Wirtz, who netted emphatically from close range capitalising on the opportunity provided by Mohamed Salah after some fine work on the right wing.

Midfielder Nyoni put the Reds in front after finding the back of the net after giving finishing touch to a superb cross from Jeremie Frimpong.

Teenager Ngumoha, 16, concluded a brilliant second-half performance with the help of a stunning individual goal, extending the lead to 3-1.

Liverpool playing XI: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk (Endo, 59), Konate (Tsimikas, 64), Szoboszlai (Elliott, 64), Salah (Nyoni, 64), Gakpo (Ngumoha, 64), Gravenberch (Jones, 46), Ekitike (Nunez, 46), Kerkez (Robertson, 64), Wirtz (Mac Allister, 64), Bradley (Frimpong, 64).

Unused subs: Woodman, Pecsi, Morton, Stephenson.