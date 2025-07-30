UFC veteran slams Ilia Topuria for rejecting idea of Arman Tsarukyan fight

An undated photo of UFC lightweight division fighter Ilia Topuria. — Instagram/iliatopuria

UFC veteran Paul Felder slammed Ilia Topuria for his comments about a possible fight against Armenian mixed martial artist (MMA) Arman Tsarukyan, international media reported on Wednesday.

Topuria has become one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today following his knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in June to capture the lightweight belt.

Topuria, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

Ilia Topuria faced off with Paddy Pimblett in the cage after the fight, even though Tsarukyan is the number one contender. He has also stated that he would rather vacate the belt instead of facing off with the Armenian.

Speaking in a recent podcast, Felder criticised Topuria’s statement of declining a fight with the second-ranked lightweight fighter Tsarukyan.

“I mean the guy’s the number one contender. And to say that you would rather relinquish the belt than fight him is- come on man, we’re getting a little carried away,” Felder said.

“In this generation of fighters, when they get to the top position, they are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys.

“It’s not how it works… If you’re the best and he’s not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. Just go out there and prove it, I hate that.”