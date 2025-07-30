Usman Wazeer to face Indonesia’s Ferdinandus for WBC silver title in August

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer celebrates after knocking out India's S. Eswaran in a boxing encounter at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on April 24, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

BANGKOK: Pakistan’s renowned boxer Usman Wazeer will take on seasoned Indonesian counterpart Ferdinandus for the WBC OPBF Silver Welterweight Championship here at the World Siam Stadium on August 30.

Wazeer, who boasts an unbeaten record of 16-0, faces a tougher challenge in his next bout against Ferdinandu, who is a former WBC Asian Champion and has won 36 out of his 54 fights, including 18 knockouts.

The upcoming bout will be of further significance for Wazeer as he would become the first Pakistani boxer whose bout will be aired live in 168 countries through the biggest channel of the sport.

For the unversed, Wazeer’s most recent bout was against India’s S. Eswaran last month, and he prevailed via a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the first round, extending his dominance in the boxing circuit.

The match, highly anticipated due to the historic sporting rivalry between Pakistan and India, marked Wazeer’s 16th professional fight.

The 23-year-old extended his undefeated record to an impressive 16-0, with the fight concluding in just one minute and 41 seconds into the opening round.

Dubbed the “Asian Boy,” Wazeer has already made waves in the boxing world, having previously secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title.

His achievements have not only brought global recognition but also immense pride to Pakistan and his native region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following his emphatic win over Eswaran, Usman Wazeer expressed gratitude and delivered a powerful message of unity.

He also addressed the growing social media buzz surrounding the match, urging fans on both sides of the border to embrace peace.

“I saw posts comparing this to an India-Pakistan war. I sincerely request both nations — we want peace. Let sports bring us together, not divide us,” he concluded.