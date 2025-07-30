India yet to make final decision on Jasprit Bumrah for fifth England Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the fourth day of their fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 26, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: India captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday, revealed that the touring side will make the decision to play ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the commencement of their fifth and final Test against England, scheduled to be played at The Oval from July 31 to August 4.

The touring side, who are trailing England 2-1 in the five-match series, have been cautious in managing the pace spearhead’s workload and are committed to safeguarding his long-term fitness, particularly his back.

It had already been decided that the fast bowler would feature in only three of the five Tests on the England tour.

He played the series opener at Headingley, sat out the second Test at Edgbaston, and returned for the third and fourth matches at Lord's and Old Trafford, respectively.

As a result, recent reports in the Indian media had suggested that Jasprit Bumrah would not feature in the series finale, despite India being in a position to potentially draw the series 2-2 with a win at The Oval.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, their captain, Gill, clarified that the decision regarding Bumrah’s retention will be made on the matchday, especially after analysing the surface for the high-stakes clash.

“We will take a decision [on Bumrah] tomorrow; the wicket looks very green. So we will see how it turns out,” said Gill at the pre-match press conference.

The home side suffered a massive setback ahead of the fifth Test as their captain, Ben Stokes, was ruled out due to a biceps tendon injury.

Commenting on the injury setback, Gill termed it a significant setback for the hosts as he highlighted the England captain’s all-round abilities.

"A big miss for definitely England," Gill added. "I think the way, whenever he comes on to bowl or bat, he always makes things interesting, he always makes something happen.

"So from their perspective, I think it is definitely a loss for them.”

Notably, England have also announced their playing XI for the final Test, with Ollie Pope replacing Stokes as the captain.

However, Shubman Gill reiterated that India will decide their lineup after looking at the pitch but affirmed that they will have frontline spinners in their arsenal, unlike the hosts, for whom Joe Root and Jacob Bethell are likely to share spin duties.

“Arshdeep Singh has been asked to get ready but we will take a call on the Playing XI after looking at the pitch by this evening," Gill said.

"England haven't gone with a frontline spinner. We have Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who have done such a good job with the ball and the bat. On that front, it's a no-brainer for us.”