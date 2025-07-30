Italy suffers major setback ahead of EuroBasket 2025

An undated photo of Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo. — Reuters

Minnesota Timberwolves sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo will miss the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 despite being granted Italian citizenship and being included in the preliminary roster.

According to reports, Valencia Basket guard Darius Thompson is expected to replace DiVincenzo on Italy's roster.

DiVincenzo was included in Italy’s preliminary roster for EuroBasket after officially being granted Italian citizenship on July 14.

DiVincenzo has previously shown a strong desire to represent Italy, including the possibility of starting his journey this summer.

"Chances of being EuroBasket? I think they're really good, we're all on the same page. For me, it'd be great to represent Italy. Now we just need to wait for the documents to arrive," he said back in April.

The 28-year-old DiVincenzo averaged 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in the 2024/25 NBA season with the Timberwolves.

DiVincenzo’s likely replacement, Thompson, was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, U.S. He received an Italian passport last year, but has not debuted for Italy yet.

Thompson got Italian citizenship after marrying his Italian wife, Chiara Pacifico Thompson.

Last season, while playing for Anadolu Efes, Thompson averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game over 39 appearances in Europe’s premier club continental competition.

EuroBasket 2025 is scheduled from August 27 to September 14 in Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia.

Italy is placed in Group C along with hosts Cyprus, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, and Spain.

The top four teams following the round-robin schedule will advance to the knockout stage, which will take place in Riga between September 6 and 14.