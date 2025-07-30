WBF suspends Lazizbek Mullojonov after testing positive

Gold medallist Lazizbek Mullojonov of Uzbekistan poses with his medal on August 09, 2024. — Reuters

Paris Olympic heavyweight boxing champion Lazizbek Mullojonov is provisionally suspended after testing positive, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Mullojonov tested positive for methasterone, which is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid that helps to fast grow muscles and also gain strength and power.

The International Testing Agency stated that the athlete has been informed regarding the situation and can request to check the B-sample.

ITA also explained that if the B-sample results are similar to the A-sample, the case will be considered strong, and an anti-doping rule violation will also be confirmed.

If the B-sample analysis is not requested, the case will also go ahead as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation.

ITA added that Mullojonov will be given a proper chance to defend himself, and then the result will be declared.

It is pertinent to mention that, according to the World Anti-Doping Code, the athlete will remain under suspension.

Mullojonov has won the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championships and a gold medal in the 2022 super heavyweight division in his career. He is also the reigning Olympic champion in the heavyweight (92kg) category, winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lazizbek Mullojonov, a professional boxer from Uzbekistan, has achieved notable success in both amateur and professional boxing.