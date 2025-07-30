Shahid Afridi takes a dig at India Champions ahead of WCL 2025 semi-final

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi. - Instagram/safridiofficial

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stirred the pot ahead of the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-final between Pakistan Champions and India Champions, scheduled for Thursday at Edgbaston.

While speaking at a local restaurant, Afridi questioned India’s intent to face Pakistan in the knockout clash after previously pulling out of their league-stage encounter on July 20, citing political tensions.

"With what face will India play a semi-final against Pakistan?" Afridi remarked, highlighting the inconsistency in India’s stance.

Adding to the drama, Indian media reported on Wednesday that several key India Champions players, including skipper Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan, are reportedly reluctant to participate in the semi-final due to ongoing political tensions and public sentiment.

During India’s group-stage match against England on July 27, Dhawan was confronted by a fan about his potential participation in the semi-final against Pakistan.

Visibly irritated, Dhawan responded, “Brother, you're asking this question at the wrong place right now. Do you think I’m going to answer? You shouldn't be asking this. And if I haven’t played earlier, then I still won’t play.”

India’s path to the semi-finals was dramatic. After pulling out of their match against Pakistan, they bounced back with a dominant performance against West Indies Champions at Grace Road on Tuesday.

All-rounder Stuart Binny starred with figures of 2/17 and a rapid half-century, guiding India to a five-wicket victory. The win, achieved in just 13.2 overs, allowed India to surpass England Champions on net run rate and secure the final semi-final berth.

Pakistan Champions finished at the top of the table with four wins from five matches, collecting nine points and boasting a net run rate of +2.452.

South Africa and Australia secured second and third place respectively, setting up the second semi-final between the two sides.

The uncertainty surrounding India’s participation continues to cast a shadow over what could be a blockbuster showdown, as fans await confirmation on whether the high-profile clash will go ahead as scheduled.