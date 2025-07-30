An undated picture of Salford City's forward Will Wright. — Instagram/ willwright.2

Liverpool has agreed to sign Salford City's forward Will Wright, who was earlier targeted by Arsenal, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to the media reports, Liverpool will pay an up-front fee of £200,000 ($267,000) for the striker, with add-ons also having been agreed.

Upon completing his move to Liverpool, the player will link up with the U21 side, who are now coached by the former Wales boss Rob Page.

Academy director Alex Inglethorpe voiced his opinion regarding Page and cited him holding great experience in taking young players and increasing their skills. He mentioned his recent achievements in the Euro 2020.

"Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from academy prospect to first-team footballers," Inglethorpe said.

"His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves."

He added that during the national team's charge, players made a different pathway for the senior squad. He appreciated saying that under Rob's guidance, our players made significant progress.

"But perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad," he said.

"This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob's guidance."

Page's appointment came after the departure of long-serving academy coach Barry Lewtas, who managed various age groups across his 12 years at the club.