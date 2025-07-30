Coco Gauff beats Danielle Collins at National Bank Open

Coco Gauff (USA) returns the ball against Danielle Collins (USA) in second round play at IGA Stadium on Jul 29, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Coco Gauff made a triumphant return after the French Open final, outlasting fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the second round of the National Bank Open here at Centre Court on Tuesday.

Gauff had not played since losing in the first round at Wimbledon and appeared to have made a change to her serving grip during her time away.

She struggled with it during the match, hitting some serves that were well long and others that were soft and easily pounced on by the powerful Collins.

Gauff took nearly a three-hour battle to reach the third round.

French Open champion Gauff overcame 23 double faults and 74 unforced errors to beat Collins in their first career meeting.

Gauff said that it was a bad performance from her side as she was practising for a very long time and hopes to play her best in the next round of the tournament.

"It was a frustrating match for me, I felt like I was practicing well and then I don't think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way, and I could come back stronger the next round," Gauff said.

She added that the second set was not according to her practice; other than that, she played well.

"I felt that I was playing well except that part of my game," Gauff said. "But I felt like off the ground I was playing pretty well."