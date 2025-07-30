Granit Xhaka joins Sunderland from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka (centre) signing contract with Premier League club Sunderland. — X/@SunderlandAFC

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has joined Sunderland from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen on a three-year contract, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Xhaka is returning to the Premier League two years after he left Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka, 32, spent seven years at Arsenal before going to the Bundesliga, where he won the title and played in the final of the Europa League in his debut season.

He has scored six goals and registered nine assists in 99 appearances he made for Leverkusen.

The financial details were not disclosed, but English media reports suggest that Sunderland signed Xhaka for 17.3 million pounds ($23.14 million).

The deal took place a week after Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag said that the club could not afford to let go of Xhaka.

Xhaka reflected on his transfer in a statement, saying he is very proud to be part of Sunderland.

"I'm very proud to be here. When I spoke to the Club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have," Xhaka said in a statement.

Granit Xhaka has made 225 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup twice with the North London side.

Xhaka’s move could prove to be a big blow for Leverkusen, who have lost a lot of their assets already as striker Florian Wirtz and defender Jeremie Frimpong moved to Liverpool, while centre back Jonathan Tah has signed a contract with Bayern Munich.

The newly-promoted Premier League club Sunderland will start their campaign with a home game against West Ham United on August 16.