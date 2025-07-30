Ben Stokes out as England announce playing XI for fifth India Test

Ben Stokes of England looks on during a nets session before the fifth Test match against India at The Kia Oval on July 30, 2025 in London, England.

LONDON: England will be without their captain, Ben Stokes, for the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval, as he has been ruled out due to a biceps tendon injury.

In his absence, Ollie Pope will lead the side—his fifth time captaining in Tests.

The team has made four changes from the drawn Test in Manchester. Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue have all been brought into the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have been rested after heavy workloads, and Liam Dawson has been left out.

Bethell and Joe Root will be the spin options for England, while Chris Woakes retains his place to lead a relatively inexperienced pace attack.

Stokes, who bowled 11 overs on the final day in Manchester, appeared in discomfort throughout and later revealed he was struggling with a biceps tendon issue in his right arm.

Though he initially said it was “very unlikely” he would miss the final Test, further assessments revealed a grade three tear, ruling him out of the match.

His absence is a significant setback for England. Stokes is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 wickets, scored a century in Manchester—his first in two years—and was named Player of the Match in the last two Tests.

The injury adds to a string of recent fitness issues for the all-rounder, who also suffered two hamstring tears last year, and it raises concerns ahead of the Ashes this winter.

Gus Atkinson makes his return after recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out since May, having proved his fitness playing for Surrey’s second XI.

Overton earns his second Test cap and first in three years, while Tongue is recalled after missing the third and fourth Tests due to Jofra Archer’s inclusion.

Bethell, brought in as a direct replacement for Stokes, is expected to be England’s main spin-bowling option, though conditions are likely to favor seamers.

In recent years, The Oval has seldom seen a frontline spinner in County Championship matches, and Wednesday’s pitch inspection showed a healthy layer of grass.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.