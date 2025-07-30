Bayern Munich confirms signing of Luis Diaz from Liverpool

Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz signing a four year contract on July 30, 2025. — X/@FCBayern

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Liverpool, the German club said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not made public, but according to British media, the deal is worth up to 75 million euros ($86.67 million).

Diaz has signed a four-year contract with Bundesliga club, becoming the third signing of the summer at Bayern following the arrivals of Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim midfielder Tom Bischof.

Díaz, whose contract with Liverpool ran until June 2027, arrived from Porto in January 2022 for around € 50 million.

He has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. The last campaign was the most successful of Diaz’s Liverpool career, scoring 13 goals and seven assists in 36 games and playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Luis Diaz posted a farewell message on Instagram for Liverpool, saying he is leaving the club proud of everything they achieved together and also paid tribute to his late fellow Luis Diaz.

"Three years and a half that I'll treasure forever. I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together," Diaz posted on Instagram.

"I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart...

"It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn't lost one of ours in such a tragic way," Diaz added, referring to former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car accident earlier this month.

"As I said, and I repeat, I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything. YNWA."

Díaz scored 41 goals and registered 23 assists in four seasons with Liverpool, making 148 appearances in all competitions.

Diaz also helped Liverpool win the FA Cup in 2022 and the League Cup in 2022 and 2024.

He primarily played on the left wing at Liverpool and can also be deployed as a striker.

Initially, Diaz wanted to join Barcelona, and the Catalan club was also serious about him, as they sought to complement Lamine Yamal and Raphina in attack.

However, according to reports, Liverpool turned down Barca’s offer of around £65m for Diaz, as they decided to look for other alternatives.

Bayern secured their 34th Bundesliga title last campaign, but only reached the last 16 of the German Cup and suffered an exit in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Diaz could become an attacking option for Munich, with the club set to miss forward Jamal Musiala for a long period due to a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the Club World Cup.