Shoaib Malik vows to continue playing cricket until he's in a wheelchair

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik speaks after the Pakistan Champions' World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match against Australia Champions at Grace Road, Leicester, on July 29, 2025. — X

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has reaffirmed his unwavering passion for cricket, declaring that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Speaking during the post-match presentation following Pakistan Champions' dominant win over Australia Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, Malik highlighted the importance of fitness and his enduring love for the game.

“I eat clean, I sleep well, and I eat healthy. I still enjoy coming back to the ground, and I love my cricket. This is my secret to staying fit,” Malik said.

When asked about the possibility of retirement, the 43-year-old made a bold declaration:

“I will continue playing cricket until I am in a wheelchair,” he asserted.





A prolific performer in the shorter format, Malik has represented Pakistan in 124 T20Is, amassing 2,435 runs and taking 28 wickets.

In his overall T20 career, he has played 557 matches, scoring 13,571 runs at a strike rate of 127.24, including 83 fifties. He currently ranks as the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 history.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Champions produced a stunning all-round performance to register a resounding 10-wicket victory over Australia Champions in the 14th match of the WCL 2025 at Grace Road, Leicester on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl first, stand-in skipper Malik's decision proved fruitful as Pakistan bundled out Australia for just 74 runs in 11.5 overs.

Spinner Saeed Ajmal was the star of the show, returning remarkable figures of 6/16 in 3.5 overs, decimating the Australian batting lineup.

Ajmal received excellent support from Imad Wasim, who took 2 for 11 in his three overs, while pacers Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, Pakistan chased down the modest 75-run target without losing a wicket and with 73 balls to spare.

Sharjeel Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 32 off 23 deliveries, hitting five boundaries, while Sohaib Maqsood contributed 28 not out from 26 balls with four fours.

With this win, Pakistan topped the group stage with four wins and one no result, collecting nine points and a net run rate of +2.452.

South Africa finished second, while Australia claimed the third spot. Despite just one win, India sneaked into the semifinals, edging past England and West Indies on net run rate.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan semifinal is set to take place in Birmingham on July 31, followed by the second semifinal between South Africa and Australia at the same venue.