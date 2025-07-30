'No growth without tough opponents,' head coach calls for Pro League participation

Pakistan team (left) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy match against China on September 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman speaks to the media in Lahore on July 29, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation/Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman on Wednesday emphasised the importance of participating in the FIH Pro League, calling it essential for securing a place in the top 10 of the world rankings.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Tahir pointed out that the national team’s lack of experience against top tier sides is a major reason behind its underwhelming performances.

“We are not playing against top teams at the moment. Our players lack the experience, and that’s why whenever we face a higher-ranked side in a final or any important match, we struggle.

"This has been clearly evident at both the senior and junior levels over the past couple of years,” he said.

Tahir stressed that regular participation in the Pro League is critical, as it not only helps improve rankings but also gives players valuable match experience.

“To strengthen players mentally and give them exposure, it's essential to play against top teams. We cannot improve unless we play those ranked above us.



"Even if we suffer heavy defeats in the Pro League, it’s a necessary investment to remain among the top ten nations,” he added.

The head coach expressed optimism that Pakistan’s participation in the FIH Pro League would also support qualification for global tournaments.

“If we play just two seasons of the Pro League, I’m confident our world ranking will significantly improve. It’s not just about ranking; the Pro League also contributes directly to qualification for global events,” Tahir remarked.

He clarified the misconception about the event being home and away with excessively high expenses.

“That model has changed now. Costs have come down considerably. Earlier, one season could cost around Rs 350 million, but now, teams no longer need to travel to each other’s countries under the home-and-away format,” he explained.

“No team is coming to Pakistan for the Pro League, but we can play on a home-and-away basis within mini-tournaments, likely to be held in Argentina or Europe.

"The overall expenses of the Pro League have dropped significantly, this needs to be understood clearly,” he concluded.