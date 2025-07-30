Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz make massive jump in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Hassan Nawaz. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and Hasan Nawaz have made significant strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings following their impressive performances in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which they lost 2-1.

Farhan made a remarkable jump of 69 spots to break into the top 100 batters, now sitting at 97th position with 389 rating points.

Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz also climbed 14 places, now sharing the 54th spot with South Africa’s hard-hitting batter David Miller, both holding 500 points.

T20I captain Salman Ali Agha saw a slight improvement, moving up two places to 91st with 400 points. Similarly, opener Saim Ayub gained two spots as well, reaching 62nd position.

However, despite some individual gains, Pakistan’s top batters witnessed a dip in their rankings. Star duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan slipped to 14th and 16th positions respectively.

Mohammad Haris suffered a major drop of 15 places, now ranked 65th with 476 points. Fakhar Zaman also went down two spots to 81st with 422 points.

At the top of the batting rankings, India’s Abhishek Sharma replaced Australia’s Travis Head to claim the number one spot, while Tilak Varma moved into third.

In the bowling charts, no Pakistani bowler features in the top 20.

Pacers Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf slipped two places each, now positioned at 24th and 26th respectively. Shaheen Afridi moved up one place to 35th with 536 points.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed dropped two spots to 51st, while T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan also slipped two places to 67th.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy retained his position as the number one T20I bowler, followed by England’s Adil Rashid in second and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy in third.