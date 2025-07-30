Bryan Mbeumo explains decision to join Manchester United

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their second goal aginst Brighton & Hove Albion on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Bryan Mbeumo revealed on Tuesday that he spoke with several managers before deciding to join Manchester United, describing Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford as a major factor in his decision.

United officially announced last week the signing of the forward from Brentford on a contract running until 2030, with an option for a future extension.

Mbeumo enjoyed a stellar 2024–25 Premier League season, scoring 20 goals and finishing just behind Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22). His impressive form played a key role in helping Brentford secure a 10th-place finish.

The 25-year-old admitted that he considered offers from other clubs but ultimately felt Manchester United presented the best challenge.

“I spoke to some other managers because I wanted to hear their projects, but the Manchester United one was very good for me,” Mbeumo said.

“Manchester United is a big club. I think it’s a great opportunity and I chose the project. I’m someone who likes a challenge, and there is a very good project in Manchester that I wanted to be part of.”

Mbeumo praised his conversation with new United manager Ruben Amorim, describing it as constructive and convincing.

“It was a very friendly and constructive conversation. He told me what he wanted to do and I really connected with that,” he explained.

He added that the conversation between him and Amorim was constructive, as he explained the project. And Amorim told him that they wanted the best team.

“We are people who like winning, and we want to be the best team. Of course, that’s what we will try to do,” he concluded.