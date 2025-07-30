Former cricketer says ‘no’ to India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

The collage of photos shows former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary (left) and Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Hardik Pandya. - AFP

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has expressed reservations about the much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter in the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Following the Asian Cricket Council’s announcement of the tournament schedule for the 2025 Asia Cup, Tiwary voiced his disapproval of the marquee India-Pakistan clash.

“I am against it. The India-Pakistan match should not be held. Given the current situation, I feel it should be reconsidered. How can we think of an India-Pakistan match in such an atmosphere?”

The marquee clash between the traditional rivals is set for September 14. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

Tiwary’s remarks come amidst broader discussions about whether sporting ties should proceed during times of heightened regional sensitivity.

He emphasised the need for careful consideration before proceeding with high-profile matches between the two nations.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final