PSB announces new rules for performance based funding

An undated picture of Pakistani athletes running. — Facebook/Pakistan Sports Board

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday enforced the 'sports funding regulations 2025,' introducing a new framework designed to ensure transparency, accountability and performance based allocation of government funds to sports federations.

Under the regulations, federations seeking financial assistance must submit annual performance reports, detailed action plans and budget estimates.

According to the PSB, the funds will only be used for approved athletes and officials, while all payments must be made through cross cheques or electronic transfers. Cash transactions exceeding Rs. 25,000 have been strictly prohibited.

According to the policy approved by PSB Director General Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, the Board reserved the right to conduct financial inspections or audits at any time.

Grants in aid may also be reviewed by the Auditor General of Pakistan. Federations are required to maintain bank accounts with dual signatories and declare all financial sources, including sponsorships and donations.

They must also undergo an annual audit by a registered auditor and make the report public.

Pirzada said the objective of these regulations is to ensure efficient and performance driven utilisation of public funds while promoting merit and accountability.

“Through these measures, we aim to bring greater transparency and fairness to the distribution of sports funding,” he stated.

The regulations further stipulate that any unutilised funds after an event must be returned within 30 days unless prior written approval has been obtained from the PSB.

Additional expenses incurred due to extended stays must be borne by the concerned individuals or institutions.

Failure to comply with these provisions, submission of incomplete documentation or misuse of funds may result in suspension of future funding, disciplinary action or blacklisting of the federation or individual involved.

PSB clarified that the approval of grants will remain at its discretion and cannot be claimed as a right. The Board also retained the authority to modify, relax or impose additional conditions in the national interest.

With the introduction of these regulations, all previous notifications and policies have been declared null and void, although financial assistance already disbursed under earlier rules will remain valid.