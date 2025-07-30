Mbappe takes over no.10 jersey as Modric joins AC Milan

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (right) and Aurelien Tchouameni look dejected after Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz scores their third goal on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe will join the illustrious list of Real Madrid legends to wear the iconic number 10 jersey, following in the footsteps of greats such as Ferenc Puskas, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the French superstar will inherit the shirt after Luka Modric’s departure to AC Milan.

Mbappe, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer, was initially handed the number nine jersey for his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His switch to the famed number 10 has long been anticipated, as he also wore the same number for the French national team.

Despite Mbappe’s remarkable individual campaign, Madrid endured a disappointing season in terms of silverware.

The club finished behind Barcelona in La Liga, crashed out to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals and suffered defeat to PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. Additionally, they lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

Mbappe’s Club World Cup campaign in the United States was also marred by illness, as he was hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis, causing him to miss the group stage matches.

Although he returned for the knockout rounds, Xabi Alonso’s side bowed out after a crushing 4-0 loss to Mbappe’s former club.

Individually, however, the 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational first season in Madrid, scoring 44 goals across all competitions.

His arrival from PSG in July 2024 was one of the most high profile transfers in recent years, and he quickly became a fan favorite at the Bernabeu.

Other notable names to have worn Madrid’s number 10 jersey include Gheorghe Hagi, Michael Laudrup, Robinho and Mesut ozil.