Indian sponsor pulls out of India‑Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions pacer Wahab Riaz (left) and India Champions all-rounder Wahab Riaz during the first season of World Championship of Legends (WCL). - WCL

BIRMINGHAM: Travel company EaseMyTrip has announced its decision to withdraw as a sponsor for the high-profile India vs Pakistan semi-final in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, scheduled to take place on July 31 in Birmingham.

The announcement came just hours after India secured their place in the knockout stage, edging past England and West Indies on net run rate despite winning only one of their four group-stage matches.

EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti made the announcement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, congratulating the Indian team, led by Yuvraj Singh, on their qualification but clarifying the company’s position regarding the sponsorship.

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You’ve made the nation proud,” Pitti wrote.

“However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always. Jai Hind,” the post added.

Earlier in the tournament, India had forfeited their group-stage match against Pakistan after several players, including senior names like Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, opted out of the fixture.

Dhawan had previously shared an email communication with WCL officials stating his decision not to participate in matches against Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions.

During India’s group-stage clash against England on July 27, Dhawan was asked by a fan whether he would play in a potential semi-final against Pakistan.

Clearly displeased with the timing and nature of the question, Dhawan responded bluntly.

“Brother, you're asking this question at the wrong place right now. Do you think I’m going to answer? You shouldn't be asking this. And if I haven’t played earlier, then I still won’t play,” said Dhawan.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan topped the table with four wins from five games, earning nine points and a strong net run rate of +2.452.

South Africa finished second with four wins and one loss, while Australia placed third with two wins and two losses from five matches.

India narrowly clinched the final semi-final spot after finishing fourth on the points table, edging past England and West Indies on net run rate.

In a must-win clash at Grace Road on Tuesday, Stuart Binny delivered an all-round performance, returning economical figures of 2/17 and following it up with a swashbuckling half-century to guide India Champions to a commanding five-wicket win over West Indies Champions.

The defending champions needed to chase down the 145-run target in 14.1 overs to surpass England Champions on net run rate and secure a semi-final berth.

Thanks to Binny’s heroics and vital support from skipper Yuvraj Singh, India achieved the target in just 13.2 overs.

For the unversed, South Africa and Australia will meet in the second semi-final at the same venue.