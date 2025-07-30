‘We can’t lose him again,' former cricketer calls for careful Archer management

England's Jofra Archer (right) celebrates with Ben Stokes after dismissing West Indies' Roston Chase during the fifth day of their first Test in Southampton on July 12, 2020. — AFP

LONDON: Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Tuesday urged the national team to exercise caution in managing Jofra Archer’s workload, warning against overburdening the pacer following his return from a four-year injury layoff.

Speaking to British media ahead of the fifth and final Test against India, Broad emphasised the importance of long-term planning to avoid another prolonged absence for the star bowler.

“We can’t have Archer missing for four years, bring him back, and then bowl him into the ground so that he’s out for another four years,” Broad said.

Broad stressed that careful management is essential to ensure Archer remains available for England across all formats, particularly the physically demanding Test matches.

“I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he hasn’t had much workload, but we need to see him. He hasn’t been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet,” he added.

Broad highlighted the upcoming decider as a key opportunity to assess Atkinson’s capabilities in high pressure conditions.

“It’s about balancing his involvement so he can contribute consistently rather than risk another lengthy break,” he concluded.

The 30-year-old has impressed since his return, claiming nine wickets in 88.3 overs at an average of 28.67. His comeback in this series marked a significant milestone after a series of elbow and back injuries had sidelined him since 2021.

For the unversed, earlier this week, England bolstered their pace attack for the series decider against India by adding all rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the fifth and final Test.

His inclusion was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, making him the sixth specialist fast bowler in the 15 member squad alongside Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse.

It is pertinent to mention that the fifth and final Test between England and India will begin on Thursday at The Oval, with England leading the series 2-1.