Manzardo stars as Cleveland crush Colorado in MLB clash

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (right) celebrates his two-run home run with third baseman Jose Ramirez in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Jul 29, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: Kyle Manzardo powered the Cleveland Guardians to a commanding 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Progressive Field on Tuesday, smashing two home runs and scoring three times in a standout performance.

Manzardo’s second career multi-homer game featured a towering two-run shot in the third inning, followed by a solo blast in the sixth, taking his season tally to 18.

His offensive surge provided the spark for a Guardians lineup that dominated early and never looked back.

Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio each contributed two RBIs as Cleveland erupted for seven runs in the first three innings, setting the tone against a struggling Colorado side.

Guardians starter Logan Allen delivered a career-best outing on the mound, pitching seven strong innings.

The left-hander allowed two solo homers, one to Jordan Beck in the fourth and another to Michael Toglia in the seventh, but otherwise limited the damage, scattering eight hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts. Allen threw 114 pitches, the most by a Cleveland pitcher since Aaron Civale matched that number in 2021.

The Guardians wasted no time getting to Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (2-3), who surrendered six earned runs on eight hits over just three innings.

Gordon’s night was compounded by a defensive miscue and a rare balk when he slipped on the mound during the second inning.

Cleveland has now won seven of 12 games since the All-Star break and remains firmly in the hunt for an AL Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, Colorado dropped to a league-worst 28-79. Kyle Farmer added a late consolation for the Rockies with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

The three-game series wraps up Wednesday, with left-hander Kyle Freeland set to start for Colorado against Cleveland’s Kolby Allard. Freeland, who allowed four solo homers in his last outing on July 25 against Baltimore, will aim to rebound as the Rockies try to avoid a sweep.