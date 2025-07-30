Nathan Lyon criticises England’s approach after fourth Test draw in Manchester

England's Zak Crawley (right) and Ben Duckett run between the wickets during the second day of their fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 24, 2025. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Tuesday criticised England captain Ben Stokes following the dramatic end to the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Speaking at a Melbourne, Lyon said he was surprised England allowed the Indian all-rounders to reach their hundreds.

“Get them out. Don’t let them get a hundred,” Lyon remarked, hinting that Stokes and his men could have applied more pressure instead of letting the game drift.

The off-spinner is gearing up for the Ashes later this year, expect England to target him aggressively in typical ‘Bazball’ fashion.

“I totally expect them to come out and attack me. I think every touring team says they’re going to attack the spinner, so I’m pretty used to that now.

"Guys trying to attack me bring me into the game. I’ve got some plans, and I’m already writing down a few things I want to try and work on,” Lyon added.

Lyon also reflected on being left out of Australia’s final Test on the recent Caribbean tour, a decision he admitted was disappointing but understandable.

“I want to play every game for Australia, and I believe I can play a role in any conditions. There’s no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it,” he said.

The 37-year-old also praised England’s aggressive approach under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, acknowledging its impact on modern Test cricket.

“That’s England and the way they’re playing their cricket, it’s amazing theatre and something I love viewing. Bazball has changed a little bit, they’re now honestly talking about ways of how to win games and not being too reckless,” Lyon concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the fifth and final Test between England and India will begin on Thursday at The Oval, with England leading the series 2-1.