Rutschman shines as Orioles down Blue Jays for fifth straight victory

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (left) greets pitcher Corbin Martin after he pitched the ninth inning to earn the save against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Jul 29, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Adley Rutschman delivered a clutch RBI double in the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB series at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

Playing just his second game back from the injured list, Rutschman came through after Gunnar Henderson doubled with one out in the eighth.

The Orioles, currently last in the AL East, have now won five straight games and claimed the first three matchups in the four game series, which concludes Wednesday.

Ramon Laureano chipped in with two singles and a walk as the Orioles made the most of just three extra base hits.

Rookie starter Brandon Young impressed with a career-high six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six.

Reliever Andrew Kittredge earned the win, while Corbin Martin secured his first career save despite a tense ninth inning in which Toronto put runners on second and third.

Martin struck out Nathan Lukes and Bo Bichette to end the game. Earlier in the day, Baltimore dominated Toronto 16-4 in the opener after an 11-4 win on Monday.

Between games, the teams completed a trade that sent reliever Seranthony Dominguez to the Blue Jays. Dominguez threw a scoreless seventh inning against his former club.

Blue Jays starter Eric Lauer lasted five innings in the nightcap, giving up two runs. Jeff Hoffman (6-4) took the loss after surrendering Rutschman’s decisive double.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays have now lost four straight games. The Orioles will go for the sweep on Wednesday, with Dean Kremer set to face Jose Berrios.