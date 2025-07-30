Kent face record fourth fixed penalty in single county season

Kent players walk onto the field on the third day of their County Championship match against Northamptonshire at Canterbury on July 3, 2025. — X/@KentCricket

Kent on Wednesday docked eight points in the County Championship after their fourth fixed penalty of the season triggered an automatic sanction under ECB regulations.

The latest offence occurred during Kent’s recent match against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens on July 22, when captain Daniel Bell Drummond was penalised for showing dissent toward an umpire’s decision.

Bell-Drummond, batting in the second innings, was adjudged caught behind for 22 off Ned Leonard while attempting a hook shot.

Visibly frustrated by the decision, the skipper expressed his displeasure before leaving the field. Match referee Alec Swann reviewed the incident and classified it as a Level one (c) offence, which covers dissent through words or actions.

This infraction brought Kent’s tally to four fixed penalties this season, triggering an automatic points deduction under Regulation 4.28.

The rule stated that any team whose registered players receive four or more fixed penalties during the County Championship season will face an automatic sanction.

The previous offences involved Matt Parkinson vs Glamorgan, Kashif Ali vs Gloucestershire and Tawanda Muyeye vs Derbyshire, all cited for conduct breaches earlier in the season.

Kent have accepted the decision and confirmed they will not appeal the eight-point deduction.

Already at the bottom of Division Two, Kent’s situation worsens with this penalty. They were on 92 points from 10 matches, with just two wins, before the deduction.

It is pertinent to mention that Kent have played 10 matches so far, winning only two, losing five, and drawing three, leaving them at the bottom of the points table.