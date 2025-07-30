BCB announces awareness workshop for cricketers amid Taskin Ahmed off field controversy

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed (second from right) and Mohammad Saifuddin (left) celebrate a wicket with teammates during the third T20I against Pakistan at Mirpur on July 24, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Tuesday that it will organise a short workshop in August for national cricketers to reinforce guidelines on their conduct both on and off the field.

The decision came in the wake of an ongoing controversy involving pace bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Earlier this week, a General Diary (GD) was filed against Taskin at the Mirpur Model Police Station over allegations of assault and issuing threats.

According to report, the complaint lodged by a man named Sifatur Rahman Sourave claimed that Taskin attacked him in Dhaka.

However, Taskin has denied the allegations. According to Bangladeshi media he said, “I can only say that the allegations are false and fabricated.”

BCB media committee chairman Iftekhar Ahmed stated that the board will not take immediate disciplinary action against Taskin as the matter is under police investigation.

“Let Taskin be proven guilty first. There has been a case and it will be followed by an investigation. It is beyond the cricket board now. Taskin says that he is not involved in it.

"Now police will investigate as there has been a GD. There will be an outcome and let’s wait for that,” Iftekhar said.

Addressing the upcoming workshop, Iftekhar added, “we are planning to hold a short workshop with national cricketers in August as we feel we must remind them what they can and cannot do.

"They are not just cricketers; they are idols for many youngsters and have accountability toward their fans,” he concluded.

According to the BCB media committee chairman, the two day workshop will include sessions on behavioral guidelines, social responsibilities and media handling to ensure players maintain professional standards on and off the field.