Key player returns to Zimbabwe squad for second Test against New Zealand after ban

Zimbabwe Brendan Taylor plays a shot during a match against fourth day of second Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka on November 14, 2018. — AFP

HARARE: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been recalled to the national squad after serving a three and a half year suspension for breaching the ICC anti corruption Code, Zimbabwean media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Taylor’s ban ended last week and he is set to feature in the second Test against New Zealand, which begins on August 7.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine confirmed Taylor’s inclusion, stating that the 39-year-old will only be available for the second match of the two-Test series.

Taylor has been training with the squad in Bulawayo over the past few days as preparations continue for the first Test at Queens Sports Club, starting Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the series, Ervine hailed Taylor’s return as a major boost for the side.

“He will be available for the second Test. I know how hard he has worked in his individual capacity in the last eight to twelve months in order for this to happen.

"I am excited to have him come back into the space in the next few days and looking forward to what he has to contribute to the team and the group. He is coming from a space where he was exceptional in his international career before the ban,” Ervine said.

Taylor was banned by the ICC in January 2022 after admitting to four breaches of the Anti-Corruption Code and one of the Anti-Doping Code.

His last international appearance came in 2021 and nearly four years later, he is back in the national fold.

With 9,938 runs across formats, Taylor is Zimbabwe’s third-highest run-scorer in international cricket. He also holds the national record for most centuries (17) across formats.

The second Test against New Zealand, marking Taylor’s return to international cricket, will begin on August 7.

Zimbabwe updated squad:

Craig Ervine (captain), Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe v New Zealand Test schedule: