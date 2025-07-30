Pakistan likely to miss Olympics 2028 as ICC finalises qualification plan: reports

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan on June 9, 2024. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finalised the qualification pathway for cricket at the Olympics 2028 and early indications suggest Pakistan is unlikely to secure a place in the men’s event, British media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the ICC following discussions during its annual general meeting in Singapore, has opted for a regional qualification format to determine the participating teams.

The men’s cricket competition at LA 2028 will feature six teams, one of which is automatically reserved for hosts, the United States.

Under the proposed model, the highest-ranked team from each continent will qualify, ensuring representation from all regions.

This means India is expected to claim Asia’s spot, while Australia (Oceania), South Africa (Africa) and Great Britain (Europe) will also qualify automatically. With these allocations, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will miss out on direct qualification.

Pakistan and New Zealand are unhappy with the ICC’s decision, but while it has yet to be ratified by the board it is unlikely to be reversed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also pushed for the regional qualification system to ensure global representation and promote cricket’s international appeal.

This format however leave just one spot open after India, Australia, South Africa, Great Britain and the USA have confirmed their places.

The ICC will decide how the sixth and final berth will be awarded. There is speculation that it could go to a representative team from the Caribbean Islands, similar to the arrangement during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Barbados represented the region.

The men’s and women’s cricket tournaments at LA 2028 will be played in the T20 format.

The ICC has already confirmed that both competitions will run from July 12 to July 29, 2028, with the women’s medal match scheduled for July 20 and the men’s final on July 29.

Cricket will make its return to the Olympic stage after 128 years. The sport’s only previous appearance was at the 1900 Paris Games, where Great Britain defeated France in a one off match to claim gold.