Australia announce T20I, ODI squads for South Africa series with key changes

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia announced its T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa on Wednesday.

The series will begin with a three-match T20I series on August 10, followed by three ODIs in northern Australia.

Young all-rounder Mitchell Owen has received his maiden ODI call-up after a strong start in the T20 format against the West Indies earlier this year.

The 23-year-old impressed with 125 runs at a strike rate of 192.30 in the Caribbean series, which included a half-century on debut in Jamaica.

Owen also underlined his limited overs credentials last season when he smashed 149 off just 69 deliveries for Tasmania in the One-Day Cup.

Fast bowler Lance Morris has been recalled to the 50-over squad after his last appearance against Pakistan in November.

The Australia pacer has battled back injuries in recent seasons, has been carefully managed by the selectors but remains highly regarded as an all-format prospect.

Morris claimed 13 wickets at 20.84 in last season’s Sheffield Shield and 15 wickets in eight outings for Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

The selectors have also brought back Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood for both formats after the pair were rested during the West Indies series.

Matt Short has recovered from the side strain that kept him out of that series and returns to the fold. Regular captain Pat Cummins and fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss both series as they continue to rest ahead of the home summer.

Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead the ODI side in Cummins’ absence. While Marnus Labuschagne has retained his place in the ODI squad despite missing out on selection for the Test series against the West Indies.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett have been left out of the T20I squad, although Bartlett has earned a place in the ODIs.

Fraser-McGurk played only one match after joining the squad as a late replacement, while Connolly struggled with scores of 13 and zero across his two innings.

Hardie produced two useful knocks, including helping secure victory in the final match of the West Indies series.

From the ODI squad that last featured in the Champions Trophy in March, Fraser-McGurk, Connolly, Hardie, Sean Abbott and Tanveer Sangha have all been omitted, along with injured paceman Spencer Johnson.

The matches against South Africa will be Australia’s first in the format since the retirements of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell from one-day cricket.

The series between Australia and South Africa will begin with the T20Is, with the first two matches scheduled in Darwin on August 10 and 12, followed by the final game in Cairns on August 16.

The ODI series will start on August 19, with the opening match in Cairns, before concluding with two games in Mackay on August 22 and 24.

Australia T20I squad:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa