Mohammad Abbas joins elite list of Pakistan's first-class bowling greats

NOTTINGHAM: Veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas etched his name into the record books on Tuesday by becoming only the fifth Pakistani fast bowler to claim 800 first-class wickets.

Abbas achieved this remarkable feat while representing Nottinghamshire in their County Championship Division One fixture against Somerset.

The 35-year-old picked up three wickets in the first innings of the four-day clash, dismissing Somerset's top-order batters and reaching the milestone in his 198th first-class appearance.

He joins an elite list of Pakistan pace legends who have previously crossed the 800-wicket mark in first-class cricket — Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Sarfaraz Nawaz, and Waqar Younis.

Most First-Class Wickets by Pakistan Pacers:

Imran Khan – 1,287 wickets in 382 matches

Wasim Akram – 1,042 wickets in 257 matches

Sarfaraz Nawaz – 956 wickets in 299 matches

Waqar Younis – 800 wickets in 228 matches

Mohammad Abbas – 800 wickets in 198 matches*

Abbas, who is playing his debut season for Nottinghamshire, has been in superb form, having taken 25 wickets in seven matches so far this season at an impressive average of 22.04.

The right-arm seamer has also had a commendable international career.

He has represented Pakistan in 27 Test matches between 2017 and 2025, picking up exactly 100 wickets at an outstanding average of 23.18, including five five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul.

Earlier this year, Abbas earned a recall to the national Test squad for the home series against South Africa after a four-year hiatus.

His selection was bolstered by a stellar campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he claimed 31 wickets in just five matches.