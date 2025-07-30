Azan Awais anchors Shaheens on rain-hit day one against PCC Select XI

Pakistan Shaheens' opening batter Azan Awais is pictured on the opening day of their three-day match against the Professional County Club Select XI at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on July 29, 2025. – PCB

HOVE: Pakistan Shaheens ended the opening day of their three-day match against the Professional County Club Select XI at 185 for four, courtesy of an unbeaten 94 by left-hander Azan Awais at the 1st Central County Ground on Tuesday.

Only 55.2 overs were possible due to persistent rain, which restricted the final session to just 14 deliveries before stumps were drawn.

Azan, continuing his rich vein of form from the recently concluded one-day series—where he finished as the leading run-scorer—held the innings together with a composed 159-ball knock, laced with 14 fours and a six.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir remained not out on seven off 14 balls, including a boundary, at the close of play.

Earlier in the day, after being asked to bat, Azan and Shamyl Hussain gave the Shaheens a solid start, putting on a 78-run opening stand.

Shamyl scored a fluent 42 off 85 deliveries, hitting eight fours and a six, before being dismissed. The pair had also added 101 runs for the opening wicket in the third one-day game at the same venue on Sunday.

Mohammad Suleman (7 off 25) was the next to fall, while captain Saud Shakeel was forced to retire hurt on 15 (29 balls, 2x4s) after being struck on the hand by pacer Nathan Gilchrist.

Haider Ali, who had impressed with two half-centuries in the one-day series, was dismissed for a duck.

Mubasir Khan added a quick 13 off 17 balls, hitting two boundaries, before departing shortly before tea.

For the hosts, Gilchrist was the standout performer with the ball, claiming two wickets for 43 runs in 15 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Shaheens began their England tour with a three-match one-day series against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI, which the Men in Green won 2-1 by claiming victory in the first and final matches.