Jasprit Bumrah to miss fifth Test against England, replacement named

Jasprit Bumrah of India unsuccessfully appeals during day three of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, starting Thursday.

The decision, taken by the BCCI medical team in consultation with team management and selectors, is aimed at managing Bumrah’s workload and safeguarding his long-term fitness, particularly his back.

The call to rest the right-arm pacer doesn’t come as a surprise. It had already been decided that the fast bowler would feature in only three of the five Tests on the England tour.

He played the series opener at Headingley, sat out the second Test at Edgbaston, and returned for the third and fourth matches at Lord's and Old Trafford, respectively.

Despite India being in a position to potentially draw the series 2-2 with a win at The Oval, the team has chosen not to deviate from the original plan.

Bumrah, who hasn’t bowled since the fourth morning in Manchester, appeared to have felt the effects of the demanding schedule. His pace noticeably dipped on the slow Old Trafford pitch, where he bowled 33 overs—his most in a single innings this series—and conceded over 100 runs, a first in his career.

The number of deliveries he bowled above 140kph also dropped significantly throughout the series. The 31-year-old finishes the series as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker for India, with 14 wickets alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had initially stated Bumrah was available for the final Test, but the team has since opted to rest him.

His replacement appears to be Akash Deep, who impressed during Tuesday’s optional training session. The pacer, who missed the fourth Test due to a groin niggle, looked sharp on green practice pitches.

Akash made a strong comeback in the second Test at Edgbaston, taking ten wickets in the match, including a career-best 6 for 99 in the second innings. However, he struggled to maintain consistency at Lord’s and managed only one wicket.

India’s management now faces the challenge of balancing their pace attack. The performances of other pacers—Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj—have been underwhelming.

Prasidh hasn’t played since the second Test, while Thakur and Kamboj had limited roles in the fourth Test.

Siraj, the only fast bowler to have featured in all four Tests so far, is expected to lead the attack again. With 139 overs under his belt this series, his workload is a concern, but options are limited.

The third seamer’s spot is likely to be filled by either Prasidh or Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep, who sustained a hand injury in the lead-up to the fourth Test, appeared fully fit in training.

With Rishabh Pant still sidelined, Dhruv Jurel will continue as wicketkeeper and bat in the middle order.

While his aggressive batting adds flair, Jurel's inexperience might push the team to retain Shardul Thakur for batting depth, which could rule out spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again.

Given the pitch conditions and the overcast weather expected during the Test, India may opt for the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

The Oval’s surface showed green patches two days out from the Test, and the venue has favoured seamers this domestic season. In five County Championship matches, fast bowlers have claimed 131 of the 150 wickets.

The previous match at the venue saw a record-breaking 820 for 9 declared by Surrey—albeit with Kookaburra balls as part of the ECB’s skill-enhancement initiative.