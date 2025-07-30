WCL 2025: Semi-final matchups confirmed after India Champions qualify

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (Left) and India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh. - WCL

LEICESTER: The highly anticipated clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions is back on the cards, as India secured their semifinal spot in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 by defeating the West Indies Champions in a must-win match at Grace Road on Tuesday.

This will be the second time the two sides face off in the tournament. Their first scheduled encounter was called off after India refused to take the field against Pakistan.

Chasing a target of 145 runs set by West Indies, India needed to complete the chase within 14.1 overs to qualify for the knockouts.

Led by a match-winning half-century from Stuart Binny and crucial contributions from skipper Yuvraj Singh, India successfully chased down the total in the 13.2 overs, securing their place in the semifinals.

Pakistan, South Africa and Australia Champions had already confirmed their semifinal berths.

The Men in Green topped the points table with four wins from five matches, accumulating nine points and boasting a net run rate of +2.452.

South Africa finished second with four wins and one loss, while Australia secured third spot with two wins and two losses from five games.

India, despite winning just one of their four matches, edged past England and West Indies on net run rate to claim the final semifinal spot.

The two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will face off in a high-stakes semifinal in Birmingham on July 31. The second semifinal, between South Africa and Australia, will also take place on the same day and venue.