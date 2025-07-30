India crush West Indies to set up WCL 2025 semi-final with Pakistan

India Champions' Yuvraj Singh celebrates with Yusuf Pathan after their WCL 2025 match against West Indies Champions at the Grace Road in Leicester on July 29, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

LEICESTER: Stuart Binny backed his economical bowling figures of 2/17 with a swashbuckling half-century and propelled India Champions into the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-finals with a thumping five-wicket victory over West Indies Champions here at Grace Road on Tuesday.

The defending champions needed to chase down the 145-run target in 14.1 overs to pip England Champions in net run rate and qualify for the semi-finals.

India Champions took five balls fewer to knock the winning runs, setting up a blockbuster semi-final with arch-rivals Pakistan, with Binny playing a pivotal role, courtesy of his unbeaten 50 off 21 deliveries, peppered with three fours and four sixes.

The all-rounder came out to bat when India Champions were 50/3 in 6.3 overs and were soon reduced to 52/4 on the first delivery of the next over as Suresh Raina (seven) fell victim to Dwayne Bravo.

The right-handed batter launched a counterattack on West Indies Champions’ bowlers and was amply supported by skipper Yuvraj Singh (21), with whom he put together 66 runs for the fifth wicket.

Besides them, opening batter Shikhar Dhawan made a notable contribution, scoring an 18-ball 25 up the order.

For West Indies Champions, Bravo and Dwayne Smith picked up two wickets each, while Sheldon Cottrell made one scalp.

Put into bat first, Kieron Pollard’s gutsy knock lifted West Indies Champions to a formidable total of 144 in 20 overs after they had been reduced to 43/5 in 8.3 overs.

Pollard top-scored for the West Indies Champions with an unbeaten 74 off 43 deliveries, studded with three fours and eight sixes.

Smith, who made a cautious 20 off 21 deliveries, was the only other West Indies Champions batter to amass double figures.

Piyush Chawla was the standout bowler for India Champions, taking three wickets for 18 runs in his four overs, followed by Binny and Varun Aaron with two each, while Pawan Negi chipped in with one.