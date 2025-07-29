Saeed Ajmal sets major WCL record during Australia clash

Pakistan Champions' Saeed Ajmal (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their WCL 2025 match against Australia Champions at the Grace Road in Leicester on July 29, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

LEICESTER: Pakistan Champions’ Saeed Ajmal on Tuesday, made history as he registered the best bowling figures in the history of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

Ajmal achieved the milestone during Pakistan Champions’ league-stage match against Australia at the Grace Road here when he picked up six wickets for just 16 in 3.5 overs, becoming the first-ever bowler to register a five-wicket haul in the tournament’s history.

The previous record of best bowling figures at the WCL belonged to West Indies Champions’ Fidel Edwards, who registered 4/11 in three overs against England Champions in the ongoing season.

Best bowling figures in WCL history

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan Champions) – 6/16 against Australia Champions Fidel Edwards (West Indies Champions) – 4/11 against England Champions Aaron Phangiso (South Africa Champions) – 4/13 against Australia Champions Stuart Meaker (England Champions) – 4/24 against West Indies Champions Ajmal Shahzad (England Champions) – 4/31 against India Champions

Ajmal began his demolition of Australia Champions’ batting unit in the sixth over by dismissing their mainstay Ben Dunk, who remained the top-scorer with a 14-ball 26, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Ajmal picked up two more wickets in the same over, while getting rid of Ben Cutting in his next over to move one wicket away from registering the first-ever WCL five-wicket haul.

The former top-ranked bowler eventually achieved the milestone in his final over when he got Peter Siddle caught by Shoaib Malik, while backing it up with the dismissal of Steve O'Keefe, resulting in Australia Champions getting bowled out for a modest 74.

Pakistan Champions, in response, comfortably chased down the modest total without losing a wicket and 73 balls to spare, courtesy of Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood, who scored an unbeaten 32 and 28, respectively.