Arshad Nadeem eyes World Athletics Championship after multiple surgeries

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday, provided an update on his rehabilitation process after undergoing four surgeries, stating that he has started training for the World Athletics Championship.

Nadeem, during a media interaction in Manchester, revealed that his rehabilitation was underway after multiple surgeries and that he was hopeful to partake in the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to commence on September 13.

He also requested the nation to pray for his timely recovery for the global event.

“I underwent four surgeries, and my rehab is ongoing. There’s only a month and a half left until the World Athletics Championship. I am training and hoping to be able to participate,” said Nadeem.

“I request the nation to pray for my quick recovery,” he added.

Nadeem further shared that he is not completely sure regarding his participation in the event, but asserted that he is trying his best to compete.

“There’s not much time left before the World Athletics Championship, and I can’t say for sure whether I’ll be able to take part or not, but I am trying my best to compete at all costs,” Nadeem continued.

“I’m very thankful to the Pakistani media who have supported me a lot,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Arshad Nadeem successfully underwent a procedural muscle surgery in Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK) earlier this month, which marks a crucial step in his recovery from a calf muscle injury that recently forced him to withdraw from an international event in Switzerland.

According to medical sources, doctors discovered partial damage to the muscles in Nadeem’s calf, which required surgical intervention.

He is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of renowned Dr. Ali Bajwa in the UK.

With the surgery now complete, Arshad Nadeem is set to begin the next phase of his recovery, rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

His coach Salman Iqbal Butt and the medical team have expressed optimism about his recovery, stating that they are hopeful he will be able to return to training shortly.