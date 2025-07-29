Pakistan squad trains on beach ahead of West Indies T20Is

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz trains at Fort Lauderdale beach on July 29, 2025. — PCB

FORT LAUDERDALE: The Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies took part in a light training and warm-up session at the beach here on Tuesday.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), several national players including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, were seen engaged in different drills and exercises.





Earlier today, the national team held their first training session for the upcoming T20I series at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.

Notably, the Pakistan squad reached Lauderhill in two groups from Dhaka via Dubai on Monday.

The Men in Green will begin the tour with a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, with fixtures scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3 at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA.

All-rounder Agha Salman will lead the T20I side, which sees the return of key pacers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Following the T20Is, both teams will contest a three-match ODI series, set to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will captain the 16-member ODI squad, which includes one uncapped player, Hasan Nawaz.

Senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recalled to strengthen the lineup for the 50-over format.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Series schedule: