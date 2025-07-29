Pakistan to oppose two-tier Test system – reports

Pakistan players wait for DRS decision during the second day of their second Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 26, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to oppose the proposed two-tier Test system, which is likely to be implemented from the next ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, set to be held from 2027 to 2029.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) formed an eight-member working body during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week to explore the possibilities for the divisional Test systems.

The body, led by chief executive Sanjog Gupta, also features England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) chief executives. It is tasked to share the recommendations with the apex cricketing body by the end of 2025.

If the proposed system gets approved, the upcoming WTC cycle will undergo expansion, with the number of teams increasing from nine to 12.

The 12 teams will then be divided into two divisions of six each, with the first featuring top-ranked teams, including WTC title holders South Africa, Australia, India, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Whereas, the second division would feature Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies, who will be joined by Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland as the latter three teams are likely to be added to the expanded version of the WTC.

However, one of the most radical changes in the 133-year history of the sport would require a two-thirds majority of the ICC’s 12 full members.

Meanwhile, as per a report by a local cricket news website, the PCB is planning to strongly oppose the proposed formula, stating that the sport is not the property of a few powerful nations.

“Cricket is not the property of just a few powerful nations,” a senior official told the cricket news website.

“Smaller teams can only improve if they are given regular opportunities to play against top-level competition,” he added.

The official argued that Pakistan may secure their place in the first division by improving their rankings, but the cricket board is advocating for fellow full members like Bangladesh and West Indies.

“What will happen to Bangladesh and West Indies? How will they improve by only playing each other?” the official questioned.