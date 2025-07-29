Joseph Parker’s trainer warns Moses Itauma

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

Joseph Parker’s trainer, Andy Lee, warned Moses Itauma, saying if the young boxing sensation fights the New Zealander, he will not be the same coming back from the fight, international media reported on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Unbeaten heavyweight Itauma is next lined up to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia, and the fight is set to be held on August 16. A victory in the fight could help him move one step closer to a world title shot.

Next in the line for a crack at world honours is Parker, who is also on a fine run, stopping the likes of Martin Bakole inside two rounds and getting rid of both American former champion Deontay Wilder and big Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang on points, all in the last 18 months.

Parker, the WBO mandatory, is the next in line for Oleksandr Usyk, and the governing body of the World Boxing Organisation has ordered the Ukrainian to defend against the Kiwi boxer in a letter written to the pair.

Speaking in an interview, Parker’s trainer, Lee, was asked about a fight between his man and Itauma, and in reply, he issued a warning to the young heavyweight.

“Moses is the future of the heavyweight division. For Moses, it’s a risky fight, for Joe it’s a risky fight. There’s no upside to beating Moses for Joe. He’s building his name and is a significant heavyweight now, but he’s an up-and-coming guy. Joe is already at the top,” Lee said.

“There’s a risk for Joe, but there’s a risk for Moses that if he fights Joe, he’s never the same again coming back from it if Joe has his way. It’s a risky fight for both men, it’s an exciting fight, maybe if it’s for the vacant title it will be worth it.”

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.