Michael Chandler hits back at Tom Aspinall over fight IQ criticism

This collage of pictures shows MMA fighter Michael Chandler and Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/X

Michael Chandler has responded to Tom Aspinall for criticising his fight IQ, international media reported on Tuesday.

A video appeared on social media in which Aspinall was seen training with fellow Englishman Paddy Pimblett, who defeated Chandler in his last fight. While talking about Chandler, Aspinall said that “Iron” has a bad fight IQ.

“It’s bad fight IQ. It’s weird because he’s obviously a really fit guy, but if you do a sprint for five minutes, no one’s going to be fit, are they?” Aspinall said.

“That’s what he does, he just goes out there, he throws from here, swinging, everything he does is picking up full blast. It’s mad for someone who has that many fights, I’m just surprised.”

Chandler responded to Tom Aspinall’s comments by bringing up the Jon Jones saga. The former lost two important years of his career waiting for a showdown against Conor McGregor. The bout was finally scheduled for UFC 303 last year, but ‘Notorious’ pulled out because of a toe injury.

Chandler trolled Aspinall for facing a similar situation with Jon Jones.

“Didnt that big goober say this like [three] years ago? And then waited as long for Jon as I did for Conor after he criticized me for waiting for Conor? Cool,” Chandler wrote on Threads.

Aspinall spent 19 months as interim champion, as the American was not accepting the challenge of a unification bout.

And finally, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jones’s retirement on June 21.