Chelsea’s forward Joao Felix joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Portugal forward Joao Felix (right) signing a contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. — X/@AlNassrFC_EN

RIYADH: Portugal forward Joao Felix has joined his countryman Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Chelsea, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Felix has joined Al-Nassr on a two-year contract following a loan spell at AC Milan.

Al-Nassr posted a video of Felix on X, along with a short caption.

"Let's win together ... Joao Felix is a Nasraoui," Al-Nassr wrote on X.

"I'm here to have fun and win together," the 25-year-old striker said in a video.

Chelsea also wrote a goodbye note for their Portuguese striker in an Instagram post.

“Joao Felix has departed Chelsea and signed a permanent deal with Al-Nassr,” Chelsea said in an Instagram post.

“We thank Joao for his efforts across his two spells at the club and wish him well for the future.”

Felix appeared in 20 matches for the Blues in all competitions and scored seven goals last season.

The financial details of the deal were not made public, but according to British media, the transfer could be worth up to 43.7 million pounds ($58.17 million), consisting of an initial fee of 26.2 million plus 17.5 million in potential add-ons.

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 from Benfica at the age of 19 and then moved to Chelsea on loan for the 2022-2023 season before being loaned to Barcelona the following season. He signed a deal with Chelsea on a permanent basis in August 2024.

Felix will be accompanied by Portugal captain Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, who is coached by compatriot Jorge Jesus.

They will take on Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals on August 19.