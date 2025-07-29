Naomi Osaka announces new coach after parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka (JPN) waits for Ariana Arseneault (CAN) to serve the ball in first round play at IGA Stadium in Montreal on July 28, 2025. — Reuters

Naomi Osaka has announced a new coach after parting ways with Serena Williams’ former mentor Patrick Mouratoglou, international media reported on Tuesday.

Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, started working with Mouratoglou in September last year before the China Open, following her comeback from a long maternity break.

Osaka announced her separation from Patrick in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around," Osaka wrote in a post.

Mouratoglou also wrote a farewell message on social media, wishing Naomi Osaka the best for the future and saying “he was grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best."

However, as she prepares for the US Open, the Japanese tennis player has named new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, with whom she will be working on a trial basis.

The Pole has a strong CV, with seven years of work experience with Agnieszka Radwanska from 2011-2018, in which he helped her reach a Wimbledon final and become No.2 in the world.

He also coached Iga Swiatek for three years, helping her reach the world No.1 spot.

Wiktorowski’s partnership with Swiatek was a success story, winning the 2022 French Open, 2022 US Open, 2023 French Open, 2023 WTA Finals and the 2024 French Open.

Wiktorowski and Naomi Osaka will start working at the Canadian Open, where the Japanese defeated Canadian Ariana Arseneault in the Round of 128 and will take on No.13 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 64.