India to not give ‘walkover’ to Pakistan despite backlash: Indian media

India's Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam shake hands after their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — ICC

KARACHI: Former champions India are unlikely to forfeit their blockbuster ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan despite backlash as they are unwilling to give ‘advantage’ to arch rivals, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

A fresh wave of criticism has erupted in India following the announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 schedule, with growing uproar from sections of the Indian media, politicians and former cricketers to boycott the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

However, despite the criticism, the blockbuster clash is likely to be played as per schedule as the tournament’s rules would mark their boycott as a walkover, which will be a significant setback for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

"This is not a bilateral contest but a match in a multi-nation tournament. If India does not play or forfeit the match, it will give Pakistan a huge advantage. This will be like giving them a walkover, which is not desirable," sources told an Indian news website.

Meanwhile, India’s sports ministry, which is yet to have the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its purview, revealed that it does not have the authority to make a decision but will ‘wait and see’ how the cricket board responds to the public’s sentiments.

"As of now, the BCCI does not come under the purview of the sports ministry as the National Sports Governance Bill is still to be passed. So, the ministry doesn't have a say, but we will wait and see how the BCCI responds to public sentiment," a sports ministry source was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, fierce rivals Pakistan and India are set to lock horns on September 14, with the possibility of facing each other twice more in the Asia Cup 2025.

On the other hand, Indian media claimed that if India opt to pull out of the high-octane clash, it would incur heavy losses on the broadcasters and ultimately onto the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), meaning it would hurt the revenue of all members of the council except for the cash-rich BCCI.