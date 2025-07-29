Ric Flair slams recent WWE promo targeting his daughter Charlotte

An undated photo of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. — AEW

Ric Flair on Monday slammed a recent women’s WWE promo of Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton that strayed into a very personal area.

On the April 4 episode of SmackDown, before Charlotte and Stratton's championship match at WrestleMania, a promo was aired in which the latter made comments about Ric's daughter's personal life, especially her outside-the-ring life.

The promo was targeting Charlotte’s three marriages and subsequent divorces.

In an interview on Monday, when Ric Flair was asked about his daughter Charlotte’s and Statton's promo that strayed into a very personal area, he called it 'hurtful'.

“You know what? I’m embarrassed for her…,” Flair said.

“I’m not gonna say anymore because I don’t want it to affect anything, but that was the cheapest I’ve ever heard in my life.

“Well, whatever it was (whether it was a work or a shoot), it was hurtful,” Flair said. "If it was a shoot, that’s even worse, because that’s nothing to joke about.”

At WrestleMania 41, Stratton and Charlotte went on to have a blockbuster match, where the 26-year-old retained the WWE Women's Championship after securing a victory on April 19, 2025.

Flair also paid tribute to late Hulk Hogan, who passed away at the age of 71 last week after suffering a cardiac arrest, saying he was a modern-day great.

“He was the modern day great, he was the first before John Cena,” Flair said about the late Hogan.

Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion and a central figure in ushering professional wrestling into mainstream pop culture, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.