Team advisor Helmut Marko confirms Max Verstappen’s stay

Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives before the press conference at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia on April 17, 2025. — Reuters

Red Bull Racing’s team advisor Helmut Marko confirmed that Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen will stay for the 2026 season amid exit speculations, international media reported on Tuesday.

Verstappen, the most successful driver for the past four years, is not happy with his car’s performance and has struggled this season.

With a new engine era starting in 2026, the four-time world champion, after a tough season, is speculated to exit Red Bull.

The Dutch driver’s move became the centre of discussion after Red Bull sacked long-serving team boss Christian Horner this month, with Laurent Mekies replacing him as the new team Principal.

However, Max Verstappen's agent told the Dutch media that the four-time world champion remained committed to the team despite the decision.

According to reports, an exit clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract would have allowed him to exit at the end of 2025 if he were fourth or lower in the title race of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will kick off this Sunday.

Verstappen is still in third position in the F1 standings following Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix and 28 points ahead of fourth-placed George Russell, and he cannot be caught in Hungary.

The understanding of Max Verstappen's situation was confirmed by Marko while speaking to German media.

"Yes, I can confirm that Max Verstappen will drive for Red Bull in 2026," Marko said.

Mercedes’ focus is on their future stars Russell and Kimi Antonelli, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has not denied Verstappen’s option.