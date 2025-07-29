Pakistan outclass Australia to top WCL 2025 standings

Pakistan Champions' Saeed Ajmal (centre) shakes hands with Australia Champions' Chris Lynn after their WCL 2025 match at Grace Road, Leicester, on July 29, 2025. — Screengrab/Livestream

LEICESTER: Saeed Ajmal’s six-wicket haul, followed by unbeaten knocks from Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood, led Pakistan Champions to a resounding 10-wicket victory over Australia Champions in the 14th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at Grace Road on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 75-run target, Pakistan comfortably knocked the winning runs without losing a single wicket and 50 balls to spare.

Sharjeel remained the top-scorer for Pakistan in the run chase with an unbeaten 32 off 23 deliveries, laced with five boundaries, while Maqsood struck four fours on his way to 28 not out from 26 balls.

Pakistan’s stand-in captain Shoaib Malik’s decision to bowl first bore fruit as his team’s Ajmal-led bowling attack bundled Australia for 74 in 11.5 overs.

Australia had a shaky start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Shaun Marsh (seven) and Chris Lynn (six), inside three overs with just 17 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, wicketkeeper batter Ben Duck joined D’Arcy Short in the middle and attempted to stabilise the innings with a brisk 37-run stand.

Dunk, who was the core aggressor of the crucial partnership, fell victim to Ajmal in the sixth over after top-scoring with a 14-ball 26, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Ajmal picked up two more wickets in the same over, including that of Short (10), as Australia slipped to 53/3 in 5.5 overs.

The right-arm spinner then dismissed Ben Cutting (five) in his next over, barring Australia from recovering.

Imad Wasim added to Australia’s woes by taking two wickets in his consecutive overs, reducing them to 71/8 in 10.3 overs.

Ajmal returned to bowl his final over and struck twice to sweep through Australia’s batting tail and finished with astounding bowling figures of 6/16 in 3.5 overs.

He was supported by fellow spinner Imad, who bagged two for 11 runs in his three overs, while pacers Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 10-wicket victory lifted Pakistan Champions to the top of the WCL 2025 standings with nine points in five matches, while Australia Champions remained third with five points in as many games.



Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, alongside South Africa, who have now slipped to second.