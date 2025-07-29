Newcastle coach Eddie Howe says 'he can't control Alexander Isak's future'

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe has said that he cannot control Alexander Isak's future at the club as the striker is linked with Liverpool, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, Isak is considering a move away from Newcastle this summer, with Liverpool favourites to secure the signature of the Sweden international.

Newcastle have repeatedly shown reluctance to part ways with the player, who has been dropped from Howe's 30-man squad for the side’s pre-season tour of Asia, citing a ‘minor thigh injury’ for the absence.

Howe has stated that Isak is still contracted with us, we cannot control his future at the club, but he wishes that the player remains with the team.

"He is still our player. He's contracted to us," Howe told reporters in Seoul, South Korea.

"We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that's not in my full control.

"We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year."

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign for Magpies, was also not included in Newcastle's pre-season friendly with Celtic, which the Magpies lost 4-0.

Alexander Isak transferred from Real Sociedad to Newcastle in 2022 and still has three years left on his contract at St. James' Park.

The 25-year-old has scored 62 goals for Newcastle in his three-year stay at the club and helped them win the Carabao Cup trophy and Champions League qualification last season.

Newcastle is scheduled to take on a K-League XI in Suwon, South Korea, on July 30 and Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong on August 3 to round off their Asia preseason tour.