WCL 2025: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

LEICESTER: Pakistan Champions won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia Champions in Match 14 of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, being played at Grace Road on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (wk), Daniel Christian, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe

Both teams have named their impact players for the all-important clash.

Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees

Australia Champions: Moises Henriques, Rob Quiney, John Hastings

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Australia Champions have met once before in the tournament’s history, with the Green Shirts coming out on top in a high-scoring clash.

Batting first, Australia posted 189-7, thanks to a brilliant 68 off 40 balls from Aaron Finch, along with contributions from Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, and a quickfire 25 off 10 by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

In response, Pakistan chased down the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Skipper Younis Khan led from the front with a match-winning 63 off 41 balls, while Misbah-ul-Haq chipped in with a valuable 46 off 30 deliveries.

Form Guide

Pakistan Champions are aiming to finish at the top of the WCL 2025 points table, having carried forward their winning momentum and remaining unbeaten so far.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after a high-scoring loss to South Africa in their last outing.

Pakistan Champions: W, W, W, L, W (Most Recent First)

Australia Champions: L, W, W, NR, L