New Zealand suffer major blow ahead of first Zimbabwe Test

New Zealand have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the opening Test against Zimbabwe, as Test captain Tom Latham has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

In his absence, white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner will lead the side, becoming New Zealand’s 32nd men’s Test captain.

Latham sustained the injury while fielding during a T20 match for Birmingham earlier this month and has not recovered in time to feature in the first Test, which begins on Wednesday, July 30, at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

However, he will remain with the squad in hopes of regaining full match fitness ahead of the second Test, starting on August 7.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over Latham's unavailability, highlighting his importance both as a leader and a key player.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Tom to be missing the first Test, as captain but also as an integral part of the team,” said Walter.

“It’s never great when you lose your captain, who’s a world-class opening batter and a great team man. That said, we’re going to work really hard to have him available for the second Test. We’ll continue to assess and see whether a replacement player is necessary, but at this stage we are hopeful that he’ll recover in time.”

Santner steps into the leadership role after guiding New Zealand to an unbeaten run in the recently concluded T20I tri-series, where they clinched a thrilling three-run win over South Africa in the final.

“Mitch did a wonderful job with the T20 squad in this recent series,” Walter added.

“He was excellent from a strategy point of view and has a strong understanding of the game. While the format is different, he certainly has the respect of the players and will be supported by some highly experienced Test cricketers. I trust that he’s going to do a great job.”

The two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand begins on July 30, with the second Test scheduled for August 7. Both matches will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

New Zealand Test squad:

Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

Zimbabwe v New Zealand Test schedule: