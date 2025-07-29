Hall of Famer and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg dies at 65

An undated photo of Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. — Instagram/rynesandberg23

CHICAGO: Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the Chicago Cubs' most celebrated stars, Ryne Sandberg, died at the age of 65 on Monday.

Sandberg died at his home surrounded by his family members following a year-long battle with metastatic prostate cancer.

He announced in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had undergone chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and then in August 2024, he said that he was cancer-free.

However, in December 2024, he again made an announcement on Instagram saying the cancer had returned and had spread to other organs of the body.

The Cubs made Sandberg’s death announcement in a tweet.

"With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today."

After a stellar performance for the Philadelphia Phillies, getting six at-bats in 1981, Ryne Sandberg was traded to the Cubs and represented the team for 15 seasons.

The 10-time All-Star dominated the game as an all-around performer, securing nine Gold Gloves and seven Silver Slugger awards.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, in the team's statement, paid tribute to Sandberg and said he will be remembered as one of the all-time greats.

"will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise."

"His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career," Ricketts said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred paid tribute to Sandberg, calling him a legend and praising his fight against cancer.

"Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic,” Manfred said.

"Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame.

“His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne's memory."

Sandberg achieved the honour of the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1984, when he hit .314 with league-high totals of 114 runs and 19 triples to go with 19 homers and 84 RBIs. He topped the NL with 40 homers in 1990.

After the Cubs lost 8-4 to the host Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Chicago manager Craig Counsell said, "I just addressed the team and told them the news of Ryno's passing. We're saddened of the loss of a great man.

"We were lucky as a group this year to have Ryno in spring training and it was an honor to be around a man battling for his life but wanted to come to the baseball park and spend his day with us. I know it meant a lot to everybody in there. We're grateful that he was willing to spend his time with us when things weren't going great for him."

"So, it's a sad day for the Chicago Cubs and he was a great Cub."

In 2,164 career games, Sandberg hit .285 with a .344 on-base percentage, a .452 slugging percentage, 282 home runs, 1,061 RBIs and 344 stolen bases.

Sandberg was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2005, and his statue was also installed outside Wrigley Field last year.

He also managed the Phillies from August 2013 to June 2015, compiling a 119-159 record.